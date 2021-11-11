Man City Don't Mind Selling Sterling to Barcelona

Metro Sport has claimed that Manchester City are willing to sell Raheem Sterling to FC Barcelona for £45 million.

The 26-year-old publicly expressed his frustration over a lack of regular minutes with the Cityzens.

The England international is under contract at City until 2023.

However, Barca are only prepared to bring in the experienced winger on loan.

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling reacts during the UEFA Champions League first round day 3 Group A football match between Club Brugge and Manchester City at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges on October 19, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)