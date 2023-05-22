Man City eyeing Bayern star Kimmich

Manchester City are planning to test Bayern Munich's resolve with a bid for Joshua Kimmich this summer, and are set to offer Joao Cancelo as part of the deal.

The Sun claims that the Portugal international who is on-loan at Bayern could be offered in exchange for Kimmich.

City have been monitoring the German star as the Premier League champions prepare to replace Ilkay Gundogan who could decide to leave in the upcoming months.

It is believed that Kimmich is unhappy due to Nagelsmann's sacking earlier this year.

The 28-year-old may opt to reunite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad next season.