Man City fear losing Bernardo Silva amid gigantic £75M-A-YEAR offer from Al-Hilal

Published June 25th, 2023 - 01:00 GMT
Portugal’s midfielder Bernardo Silva attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on June 13, 2023 ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualifiers match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Portugal will play against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 17, 2023 and against Iceland on June 20, 2023 in their UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification matches. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Manchester City fear losing their star Bernardo Silva amid interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to The Times.

The UEFA Champions League winners are fighting to keep hold of their starman, who received a massive contract offer from the Middle Eastern giants.

Al-Hilal are offering Silva a three-year deal worth a whopping £75m-a-year.

Manchester City are desperatly attempting to convince the former Monaco midfielder to stay by tabling him an improved deal.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2025.

The 28 year-old helped the Sky Blues clinch a historical treble in a season where he scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 appearances.

