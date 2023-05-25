Man City interested in PSG star Marco Verratti

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2023 - 11:55 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Manchester City have reportedly approached Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of signing Marco Verratti, as per Fichajes. 

The Italian midfielder was the subject of criticism in recent weeks from the club’s supporters and could therefore leave in the summer.

PSG are believed to be open to selling the 30-year-old who is apparently ready for a new challenge.

Meanwhile, City are searching for reinforcements as they fear losing Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva this summer and the Italy international is seen as an ideal option.

The Premier League champions will have to pay at least €50 million to sign the player who is tied to PSG until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is also an admirer of his compatriot and is keen on bringing him to Spain.

