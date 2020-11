Manchester City linked Ismael Bennacer has a €50 million (£45m/$59m) release clause - according to Calcio Mercato.

The clause in question will become active next June, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the 22-year-old.

Bennacer would prefer to stay at Milan, however, haven proven himself as one of the most important members of Stefano Pioli's squad.