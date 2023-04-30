Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea in race for Neymar

ALBAWABA - Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, as per Fichajes.

Earlier reports claim that PSG are open to selling the Brazil international in the summer.

The injury-prone star is being followed closely by the three Premier League giants.

The former Barcelona icon is believed to be enjoying his time in France and has no plans to leave the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG will listen to offers for the 31-year-old as they plan to make several changes in the first team at the end of the season.

Neymar's current deal at the Parisian club runs until June 30 of 2025.