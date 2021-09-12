Man City Plan Bellingham Bid Next Summer

Manchester City have added Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to their top targets list for next summer, as reported by the Daily Star.

The England international has caught the eye of City manager Pep Guardiola who is hoping to bolster the squad with fresh talents come next season.

Liverpool are also interested in the former Birmingham City star who could cost upwards of £80 million.

Borussia Dortmund signed the 18-year-old on 20 July 2020 for a reported fee of £25 million.

Bellingham made his England senior team debut in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on 12 November 2020.