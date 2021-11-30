Man City Planning Mahrez Renewal

Manchester City are planning to renew Riyad Mahrez's contract, as reported by the Sun.

The Algeria international still has a year-and-a-half left in his current deal and he is on a £160,000-a-week contract.

The Premier League champions are hoping to tie the forward to fresh terms to avoid losing him in the summer.

Mahrez has no plans to leave City unless no agreement could be reached.

The 30-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2018 and signed a five-year contract, his transfer fee of £60 million made him the most expensive African footballer.

He has scored 47 goals and made 39 assists in 160 matches at Manchester City.