Man City in Pole Position to Sign Haaland in 2022

Manchester City are said to be ahead of everyone else in the quest to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2022, according to Sport Bild.

The Premier League champions missed out on Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane this summer.

They are now lining up a move for the 21-year-old Norwegian who has a €75 million release clause that comes into effect next year.

Europe's elite clubs have been constantly linked with the rising star such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland scored 63 goals in 64 appearances with Dortmund since his arrival on 29 December 2019.