Man City Ponder Move for Benzema

Manchester City are pondering a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema - as reporeted by el Nacional.

The 33-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in June 2022 and the Premier League champions could move in for him then.

Benzema is one of Real Madrid's main stars and his strong influence upfront remains so far.

The France international moved to the Spanish capital in 2009 and has become a fan favorite following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has won the Champions League title four times since his arrival.

He has 295 goals and 152 assists in 577 matches at Real Madrid in all competitions.