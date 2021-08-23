Man City Prepare New Bid for Harry Kane

Manchester City will try to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the coming days, according to The Telegraph.

The England captain came off the bench for the last 20 minutes as Tottenham defeated Wolverhampton 1-0 on Sunday.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo offered no guarantees on whether the 28-year-old will take part in Spurs' upcoming Europa Conference League play-off clash against Pacos De Ferreira next Thursday.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined to keep hold of Kane for as long as possible.

However, the Premier League champions will make another push to sign the forward ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.