Man City Ready to Pay €150m for Harry Kane

Manchester City are willing to pay €150 million for Tottneham captain Harry Kane according to the Guardian.

Josep Guardiola has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the striker.

The 28-year-old is hoping to seal a move to the Premier League champions this transfer window but Spurs are determined on keeping him having already turned down an offer worth €117.67 million.

Kane still has three years left on his contract and Tottenham are in no hurry to sell him.

City will be monitoring the situation closely in the coming weeks.

The England captain skipped his team's preseason training in what many considered to be his way of letting the club know of his intention to leave.

He later explained his absence in a tweet reassuring that he will never jeopardize his relationship with the fans.