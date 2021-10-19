Man City Ready to Sell Raheem Sterling for €80m

  1. Home
Published October 19th, 2021 - 11:46 GMT
Raheem Sterling (Photo: AFP)

Manchester City are willing to part ways with England international Raheem Sterling for €80 million, according to Marca.

Barcelona who are struggling financially were reportedly interested in signing the winger, but the set price will surely put them off.

If a club is ready to cough up an offer in that range, the Premier League champions would not hesitate to agree to a deal.

The 26-year-old has lost his place in City's starting XI amidst rumors of a rift between him and head coach Josep Guardiola.

Sterling moved to Manchester City in 2015 and has a contract with an expiry date of June 30, 2023.

