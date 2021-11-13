Man City to Revive Kane Interest

Manchester City are expected to move yet again to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane in the January transfer market.

The England international pushed for a move to City last summer but Spurs did not allow their striker to leave.

Club chairman Daniel Levy has reassured Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old will not be sold.

ESPN says that City will push again for Kane in January with a sizable bid.

Tottenham's English forward Harry Kane (R) fights for the ball with Rennes' French forward Flavien Tait during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G football match between Stade Rennais Football Club (Rennes) and Tottenham at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, north-western France on September 16, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)