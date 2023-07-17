Man City reject PSG’s cash-plus-player offer for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have reportedly rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for their attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

PSG are testing the waters at City by submitting an openning offer for the Portuguese star.

The French giants understand that the player prefers to join Barcelona if he were to leave his current team this summer.

However, Foot Mercato reported that PSG are ready to pay a fee and send a player to the European champions in exchange for the former Monaco star.

They have already offered the likes of Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Presnel Kimpembe.

City have rejeceted all the offers and are demanding around €80 million for the 28-year-old.

Silva on his part knows that Barca's financial struggles may prevent them from getting him and could therefore decide to wear the PSG jersey in the end.