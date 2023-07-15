  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man City star Bernardo Silva only wants Barcelona

Man City star Bernardo Silva only wants Barcelona

Published July 15th, 2023 - 10:49 GMT
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder #20 Bernardo Silva celebrates with the European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder #20 Bernardo Silva celebrates with the European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to move forward with signing him as he rejects other offers.

The Portuguese international is set to reject signing a new contract to extend his City stay.

He will also turn down a massive offer from Paris Saint-Germain, as he awaits for the Catalan giants to make their move.

The 28-year-old was linked recently with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, but it is believed the player is hoping to wear Barcelona's shirt.

Mundo Deportivo says that City boss Pep Guardiola will not stand in Silva's way, is Barca were to present a suitable offer.

The Spanish club is going through a tough time financially and may find it extremely difficult to submit a reasonable offer in the coming days.

Tags:FC BarcelonaBernardo SilvaManchester CityPSGParis Saint-GermainSaudi Pro LeagueJosep Guardiola

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now