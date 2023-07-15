Man City star Bernardo Silva only wants Barcelona

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to move forward with signing him as he rejects other offers.

The Portuguese international is set to reject signing a new contract to extend his City stay.

He will also turn down a massive offer from Paris Saint-Germain, as he awaits for the Catalan giants to make their move.

The 28-year-old was linked recently with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, but it is believed the player is hoping to wear Barcelona's shirt.

Mundo Deportivo says that City boss Pep Guardiola will not stand in Silva's way, is Barca were to present a suitable offer.

The Spanish club is going through a tough time financially and may find it extremely difficult to submit a reasonable offer in the coming days.