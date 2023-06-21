Man City star Gundogan set to accept Barcelona offer

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is set to accept a move to Barcelona this summer, as per talkSPORT.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the month once his current deal with City reaches its expiry date.

The Germany international just helped the Cityzens clinch a historic treble.

The Manchester giants offered Gundogan a one year renewal which he appears to have turned down in favor of a two-year deal from Barca.

The proposed offer includes an extension option for a third season.

Pep Guardiola urged the player to remain at the Etihad Stadium, but will have to enter the market now in search for a new midfielder.