Man City star Gundogan set to accept Barcelona offer

Published June 21st, 2023 - 08:45 GMT
Manchester City's German midfielder #8 Ilkay Gundogan carries the European Cup trophy over to his teammates as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Manchester City's German midfielder #8 Ilkay Gundogan carries the European Cup trophy over to his teammates as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is set to accept a move to Barcelona this summer, as per talkSPORT.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the month once his current deal with City reaches its expiry date.

The Germany international just helped the Cityzens clinch a historic treble.

The Manchester giants offered Gundogan a one year renewal which he appears to have turned down in favor of a two-year deal from Barca. 

The proposed offer includes an extension option for a third season.

Pep Guardiola urged the player to remain at the Etihad Stadium, but will have to enter the market now in search for a new midfielder.

