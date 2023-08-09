Man City table £70m bid for Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City have submitted a bid worth £70 million for West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta, as per O Jogo.

The Treble winners are in the market following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

City have been linked with potential moves for Michael Olise and Jeremy Doku, however, they seem to have concentrated their efforts on the Brazilian.

The Hammers are yet to respond to the bid, but they are planning to reject it as they hope to sell the 25-year-old for a higher fee.

Paqueta previously played for AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais before joining West Ham in 2022 for around £37m.

The midfielder's deal at the London-based club runs until the summer of 2027.