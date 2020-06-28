Man City Target Bennacer Likely to Cost €50m-Plus

Manchester City will have to fork out in excess of €50 million (£45m/$56m) to land the signature of Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer - according to Calcio Mercato.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but his current employers have no plans to sell a prized asset for a cut-price fee.

Bennacer has featured in 25 games for Milan this season, and still has four years left to run on his current contract.