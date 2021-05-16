  1. Home
  3. Man City Told to Pay £25m for Messi Deal

Published May 16th, 2021 - 01:49 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
The Argentine is demanding a massive contract from the Premier League champions

Manchester City have been told they can sign Lionel Messi if they give him a one-year deal worth £25 million ($35m), reports The Sun.

Messi's current deal at Barcelona will expire at the end of the season and the 33-year-old's team is scouting out potential landing spots.

Should City agree to Messi's terms, it would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

