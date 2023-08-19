Man City vs Newcastle probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

  1. Home
Published August 19th, 2023 - 11:34 GMT
Manchester City's players celebrate on the podium after winning the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)
Manchester City's players celebrate on the podium after winning the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)

Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium in a highly-anticipated encounter on Saturday just a few days after lifting the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

Match date: Saturday, August 19
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Newcastle United probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

  • Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Newcastle: It will be a tough one for the Sky Blues, but Guardiola's men should do enough to get the win.

