Man City vs Newcastle probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium in a highly-anticipated encounter on Saturday just a few days after lifting the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

Match date: Saturday, August 19

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Newcastle United probable lineups

Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Newcastle: It will be a tough one for the Sky Blues, but Guardiola's men should do enough to get the win.