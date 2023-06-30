Man City willing to sacrifice Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are willing to sacrifice their Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The attacking midfielder guided City to claiming the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in history.

The Manchester-based club claimed an unprecedented treble thanks to the likes of Silva.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola is planning a revamp this summer and players like Silva and Aymeric Laporte could be sold.

The Premier League champions will allow the Portugal international to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

The 28-year-old's current market value is around €80 million, as per Transfermarkt.