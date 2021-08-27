Man Utd Agree €20m Deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have announced on Friday that they have agreed a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

The Portuguese star informed Juve's coach Massimiliano Allegri earlier today that he will not be wearing the team's jersey again.

The 36-year-old will reportedly sign a two-year-deal with the Red Devils.

United will pay €20 million plus add-ons for the Portugal forward.

The English giants said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

"In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."