Man Utd Agree Fee for Raphael Varane

Manchester United will be looking to finalize Raphael Varane's deal in the upcoming hours.

Reports confirmed that the Red Devils reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of the player for an estimated fee of £42m with add-ons.

The French international's current contract is set to expire next year.

Varane to fly to Manchester ahead of move to United

Manchester Evening News reported that the defender took part in Madrid's training session on Monday morning ahead of traveling to England.

The 28-year-old will partner Harry Maguire in the heart of United's defence.

The English club signed Jadon Sancho for a reported fee of £73m a few days ago.