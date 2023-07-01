Man Utd agree personal terms with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are willing to double Sofyan Amrabat’s salary, according to RAI Sport.

Fiorentina are demanding at least €30 million to let the Morocco international leave this summer amid interest from other clubs like Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

He is also wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder was linked with a switch to Barcelona in January, but the Catalans failed to meet the asking price.

However, RAI Sports claims that United have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old and are offering him double his current wages.

Amrabat is under contract at Fiorentina until the summer of 2024, with an option to extend for another season.