Man Utd agree personal terms with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat

Published July 1st, 2023 - 03:56 GMT
Morocco's midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat (C) waves to the fans prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place play-off football match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Manchester United are willing to double Sofyan Amrabat’s salary, according to RAI Sport.

Fiorentina are demanding at least €30 million to let the Morocco international leave this summer amid interest from other clubs like Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

He is also wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder was linked with a switch to Barcelona in January, but the Catalans failed to meet the asking price.

However, RAI Sports claims that United have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old and are offering him double his current wages.

Amrabat is under contract at Fiorentina until the summer of 2024, with an option to extend for another season.

