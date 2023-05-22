Man Utd begin talks with Neymar

Manchester United have initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar over a potential summer move, as per L'Equipe.

The French giants are reportedly planning to sell the 31-year-old despite signing him for a record fee in 2017.

The Brazilian failed to live up to expectations and never really impressed during his time at the Parc des Princes.

United are hoping to sign Neymar on a loan deal, however, PSG intend on selling him permanently.

The former Barcelona star has scored 118 goal and provided 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

His deal will expire on June 30, 2025.