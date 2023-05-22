Man Utd begin talks with Neymar

  1. Home
Published May 22nd, 2023 - 08:35 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Louis II stadium in Monaco on February 11, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Louis II stadium in Monaco on February 11, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Manchester United have initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar over a potential summer move, as per L'Equipe.

The French giants are reportedly planning to sell the 31-year-old despite signing him for a record fee in 2017.

The Brazilian failed to live up to expectations and never really impressed during his time at the Parc des Princes.

United are hoping to sign Neymar on a loan deal, however, PSG intend on selling him permanently.

The former Barcelona star has scored 118 goal and provided 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

His deal will expire on June 30, 2025.

