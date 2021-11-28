Man Utd Believe Rangnick Can Help Bring in Haaland

Manchester United believe that Ralf Rangnick can play an important role in their quest to land Erling Haaland next summer, according to the Mirror.

The German who will soon be unveiled as the Red Devil's manager until the end of the season, signed the Norwegian for RB Salzburg in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund are likely to sell the 21-year-old when a £63 million release clause in his contract kicks in at the end of season.

United will look to exploit Rangnick's relationship with the youngster and his father, Alfie.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing Haaland.