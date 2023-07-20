  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man Utd to bid for Sevilla's Yassine Bono

Man Utd to bid for Sevilla's Bono

Published July 20th, 2023 - 08:20 GMT
Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou "Bono" celebrates at the end of the UEFA Europa league quarter final second Leg football match between Sevilla and Manchester United at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville on April 20, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou "Bono" celebrates at the end of the UEFA Europa league quarter final second Leg football match between Sevilla and Manchester United at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville on April 20, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Manchester United are planning a bid for Sevilla's star goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Despite the imminent arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, the Red Devils are in the market for a second keeper.

The Manchester giants are in the process of selling Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

Therefore, the club is aiming to sign the Moroccan shot stopper as cover for Onana, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Sevilla will allow Bono to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer, but it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will accept a secondary role at United.

The Morocco international has been also linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Al-Nassr in recent weeks.

Tags:Sevilla FCBonoYassine BounouManchester United

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now