Man Utd to bid for Sevilla's Bono

Manchester United are planning a bid for Sevilla's star goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Despite the imminent arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, the Red Devils are in the market for a second keeper.

The Manchester giants are in the process of selling Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

Therefore, the club is aiming to sign the Moroccan shot stopper as cover for Onana, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Sevilla will allow Bono to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer, but it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will accept a secondary role at United.

The Morocco international has been also linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Al-Nassr in recent weeks.