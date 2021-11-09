  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man Utd Board Sticking with Solskjaer

Man Utd Board Sticking with Solskjaer

Published November 9th, 2021 - 02:21 GMT
Manchester United's Norway's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives a thumb up at the end of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Manchester United's Norway's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives a thumb up at the end of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Manchester United board are still behind head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the recent run of poor results, according to Sunday World.

The Norwegian is under increasing pressure after the 2-0 defeat against arch rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, the club's hierarchy are planning to stick with the manager as they believe he can guide the team through this rough patch.

Sky Sports sources say that United will not be making a change during the upcoming international break.

Solskjaer will try to answer his critics over his ability to coach a side as big as Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer (Photo: AFP)
Manchester United's Norway's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (3L) greets his players at the end of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Tags:Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...