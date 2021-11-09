Man Utd Board Sticking with Solskjaer

Manchester United board are still behind head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the recent run of poor results, according to Sunday World.

The Norwegian is under increasing pressure after the 2-0 defeat against arch rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, the club's hierarchy are planning to stick with the manager as they believe he can guide the team through this rough patch.

Sky Sports sources say that United will not be making a change during the upcoming international break.

Solskjaer will try to answer his critics over his ability to coach a side as big as Manchester United in the coming weeks.