Manchester United Boss Rangnick Prepared to Offload Ronaldo & Cavani

New Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick is prepared to offload several stars in the next two transfer windows, as reported by BILD.

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the names being mentioned, along with Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and David de Gea.

The German coach will not force any major player to pack his bags before the end of the season.

Ronaldo has scored ten goals in 16 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions so far this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal last summer with an option to extend for a third year.