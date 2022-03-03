Man Utd Consider Ancelotti as Next Manager

Manchester United are considering Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as a short-term solution, according to report by ESPN.

The English giants have been eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as their first choice to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season on permanent basis.

Ancelotti could be brought in if they fail to lure the Paris Saint-Germain boss.

The Italian in no stranger to coaching at the highest level having managed the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Napoli in the past.

He has previously won the UEFA Champions League title three times, twice while at Milan, and once at Real Madrid.

Pochettino is considering his future at PSG and reports indicate that he is keen on the United job.