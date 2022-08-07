Man Utd Consider Move for Bayern Star Sane

  1. Home
Published August 7th, 2022 - 11:09 GMT
Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leroy Sane plays the ball during the German Supercup football match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Manchester United have made an enquiry about Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane who could be destined for a return to England, according to the Mirror.

The Germany international spent four years at the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City before moving to Bayern.

The Bundesliga giants signed the 26-year-old on a five-year deal in 2020 for an initial €45 million with add-ons rising to a potential €60 million.

Sane never really lived up to expectations at Bayern and was left on the bench on various occasions.

He made a total of 91 appearances with the Bavarians and has 25 goals to his name so far.

