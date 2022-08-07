Man Utd Consider Move for Bayern Star Sane

Manchester United have made an enquiry about Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane who could be destined for a return to England, according to the Mirror.

The Germany international spent four years at the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City before moving to Bayern.

The Bundesliga giants signed the 26-year-old on a five-year deal in 2020 for an initial €45 million with add-ons rising to a potential €60 million.

Sane never really lived up to expectations at Bayern and was left on the bench on various occasions.

He made a total of 91 appearances with the Bavarians and has 25 goals to his name so far.