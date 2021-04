Manchester United are eager to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Red Devils will consider an exchange deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Turin in order to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer.

United are on course to receive a big payout for finishing in the Premier League's top four again, and plan to put those funds towards the re-capture of a club legend.