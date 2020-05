The principality side may be forced to sell their top striker

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder, according to ESPN.

Ben Yedder scored 18 goals for Monaco in the 2019-20 season, but the Ligue 1 outfit could be forced to sell their star amid financial concerns.

The 29-year-old only joined Monaco last summer following three seasons with Sevilla