Man Utd Given Permission to Open Talks with Varane

Real Madrid has agreed for Manchester United to open talks with Raphael Varane over a potential transfer this summer according to Sky Sports.

The French international is likely to leave the Spanish capital one year before the end of his current contract, so that the Madrid giants won't lose him for free next summer.

Following the acquisition of Jadon Sancho, Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now focusing on improving his team's backline.

Manchester United set to offer Varane a lucrative deal

The Red Devils will speak to Varane, and once the two sides reach a suitable agreement, the Club will open negotiations with Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old defender didn't have the best of seasons in Spain, and his national team were knocked out of the Euro 2020 finals from the round of 16 in a dramatic shootout against Switzerland.