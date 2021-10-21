Man Utd & Man City Interested in Olmo

Manchester United and Manchester City are considering signing RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, as reported by BILD.

The Spain international moved from Barcelona to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

On 25 January 2020, the Spaniard moved to Leipzig, signing a four-year contract.

The Catalan giants are interested in getting the 23-year-old back.

BILD believes that the Premier League rivals could bid for Olmo next summer.

The attacking midfielder who is currently valued at €60 million has 16 caps and three goals for Spain.

Cologne's German forward Mark Uth (R) and Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Cologne vs RB Leipzig, in Cologne, western Germany, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP)