Man Utd to Move for de Jong Instead of Coutinho

El Nacional says that Manchester United are pondering a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong instead of his teammate Philippe Coutinho.

The Spanish club is planning to offload Coutinho, but the Premier League giants are not interested in his services.

However, the Red Devils would consider signing former Ajax star de Jong.

The 24-year-old midfielder is currently worth over €70 million.

Manchester United are willing to offer Edinson Cavani as a makeweight in any deal.

The Dutchman's current deal with Barca is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, Coutinho's contract will run out three years earlier.