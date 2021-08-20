Man Utd to Move for Mbappe in 2022

  1. Home
Published August 20th, 2021 - 09:09 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)

Premier League giants Manchester United are planning to move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe next summer according to ESPN.

The World Cup winner has entered the final year of his contract with PSG.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to replace Edinson Cavani who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season, possibly returning to South America.

Mbappe is said to be interested in moving to Real Madrid next year.

Liverpool are also monitoring the 22-year-old Frenchman.

The World Cup winner scored a goal in Paris Saint Germain's 4-2 win over Stade Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

