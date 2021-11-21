Man Utd to Move for Zidane Once Solskjaer is Sacked

Manchester United will try to convince Zinedine Zidane to manage the team once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking is confirmed, according to The Times.

The Norwegian is reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford after his side's 4-1 loss at Watford.

United officials are sorting out his compensation package as he is set to leave on mutual agreement.

The Red Devils consider Zidane as their top candidate to replace Solskjaer, and are preparing a lucrative offer to convince him in the coming hours.

Manchester United sit currently in seventh place and have suffered their fifth loss of the season in the Premier League.