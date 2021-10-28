Man Utd Accept Parting Ways with Pogba for Free

Manchester United are willing to lose Paul Pogba for nothing once his contract reaches its end next summer, according to ESPN.

The club understands that renewing the Frenchman's deal is becoming highly unlikely.

The 28-year-old enjoys a good relationship with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but seems to be on his way out of Old Trafford regardless of results.

Pogba is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A return to Juventus is on the cards as well.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions league group F football match between Manchester United and Atalanta at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 20, 2021. Manchester United won the match 3-2. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)