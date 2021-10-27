Sacking Solskjaer Will Cost Man Utd £7.5m

Manchester United will be forced to pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £7.5 million if they are to fire him, according to the Sun.

The Norwegian is reportedly fighting for his job after the 5-0 defeat at Old trafford to Liverpool last Sunday.

The contract between the manager and the club contains a clause that would force United to pay a year's wages if they are to get rid of him.

Antonio Conte is among the candidates to replace Solskjaer, along with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions league group F football match against Atalanta at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP)