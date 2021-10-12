Man Utd Prepare to Sell Lingard in January

Manchester United are considering the sale of Jesse Lingard for a cut-price fee of £15 million during the winter transfer window, as reported by The Sun.

The attacking midfielder will become a free agent next summer, unless he agrees on fresh terms with the Red Devils.

The 28-year-old impressed while on loan at West Ham United in the second half of last season.

However, his return to Old Trafford has not been as fruitful as expected.

Lingard is reluctant on signing a new contract unless he gets assurances over regular playing time.

United will not allow the player to leave if he continues to stall on negotiations.