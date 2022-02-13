Man Utd Preparing New Deal for De Gea

Manchester United are preparing to offer David De Gea a new deal for his latest performances, according to The Sun.

The Spain international has returned to top form this season following a serious dip in form in recent years.

The 31-year-old won the Premier League's Player of the Month award last month.

De Gea's current deal at United is set to expire in 2024, but the club wants to tie him to fresh terms and continue paying his £370,000 per week wages.

The Spaniard moved to Manchester United for a British record fee for a goalkeeper of approximately £18.9 million in the summer of 2011.