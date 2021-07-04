Man Utd Ready to Sell Jesse Lingard

Manchester United is willing to part ways with Jesse Lingard this summer According to Spanish newspaper AS.

The English international had a very successful loan spell with West Ham United last season, helping the Hammers clinch a top six spot.

The player failed to prove himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meaning that the 28 year-old attacking midfielder is destined to leave.

Lingard set to leave Man Utd

The Red Devils will be hoping to sell their player this summer taking advantage of his rise in form.

The attacking midfielder was part coach Gareth Southgate's plans to represent England at Euro 2020, however, an injury ruled him out of the final squad.