Man Utd Set Lingard Asking Price at £10m

Manchester United will accept just £10 million from any club interested in signing their midfielder Jesse Lingard in the winter transfer market, as reported by the Northern Echo.

Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly following the England international and could move for him in January.

The 28-year-old failed to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his return from loan with the Hammers last season.

Lingard is tied to the Red Devils until the end of the current season and will become a free agent if he does not renew his deal.

He scored 35 goals and made 21 assists in 218 appearances at United.