Man Utd Set to Seal £71m De Jong Signing

Manchester United are set to seal the transfer of FC Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong after agreeing to pay up to £71 million for his signature.

The 25-year-old was Erik ten Hag's top transfer target following his arrival to manage the team.

The Netherlands international still has to agree with United on personal terms, but Goal says that is not expected to be an issue.

Despite de Jong's insistence on remaining at Barca, United were confident in convincing him to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager.

United will reportedly pay £63m up front, with the rest made up in add-ons.