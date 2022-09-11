Man Utd Star Rashford Still on Chelsea’s Radar

  1. Home
Published September 11th, 2022 - 08:53 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford looks on before the start of the exhibition football match between English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on July 12, 2022. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford remains a potential target on Chelsea’s recruitment radar, claims Calciomercato.

The England international has made a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, but has seen plenty of questions asked of his future in the recent past and could be the subject of interest from Premier League rivals.

Chelsea want to add in two positions

Chelsea will, according to the Evening Standard, be looking to strengthen at least two areas of their squad in the winter.

The Blues, who now have Graham Potter at the helm, are said to be in the market for another midfielder and back-up goalkeeper.

