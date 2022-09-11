Man Utd Star Rashford Still on Chelsea’s Radar

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford remains a potential target on Chelsea’s recruitment radar, claims Calciomercato.

The England international has made a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, but has seen plenty of questions asked of his future in the recent past and could be the subject of interest from Premier League rivals.

Chelsea want to add in two positions

Chelsea will, according to the Evening Standard, be looking to strengthen at least two areas of their squad in the winter.

The Blues, who now have Graham Potter at the helm, are said to be in the market for another midfielder and back-up goalkeeper.