Man Utd Stars Urge Pogba to Snub PSG

A group of Manchester United stars are trying to convince Paul Pogba to renew his contract and snub a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun says Marcus Rashford along with other players are urging their teammate to stay with the Red Devils and ignore PSG interest.

The Ligue 1 giants will be ready to pay around £50m for the midfielder according to reports.

Pogba could be leaving Manchester United

The Frenchman has refused a new deal so far, and United might be forced to cash in on him this transfer window to avoid losing their star player for free next summer.

United's stars value Pogba's world-class talent and consider him as a true leader in the dressing room as younger players look up to him when the team is struggling.

The 28-year-old has 199 appearances with the Manchester based club and has netted 38 goals in his second spell with the club.