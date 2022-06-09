Man Utd Submit €80m Offer for De Jong

Manchester United have submitted an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong worth €80 million, according to Marca.

The English giants will pay €60 million up front with €20 million available later on as bonuses.

New United coach Erik ten Hag has already made contact with the 25-year-old.

Ten Hag is hoping to convince de Jong of working with him once again following their previous experience while at Ajax.

The Dutchman is set to play a major role if he is to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

The midfielder still has four more years in his current deal at Barcelona.