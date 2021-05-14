Man Utd Target Varane

Manchester United are set to make a summer bid for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, reports the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the France international as the ideal defensive partner for Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils boss ready to step up his interest after seeing his side struggle in the absence of their captain against Liverpool on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract in Madrid so United are hopeful a fee in the region of £40 million ($56m) will be enough to bring him to Old Trafford